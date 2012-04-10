FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thrane & Thrane chairman says strategy options open
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 10, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 6 years

Thrane & Thrane chairman says strategy options open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 10 (Reuters) - Danish satellite and radio communications equipment maker Thrane & Thrane will continue a strategic review and all options remain open following British rival Cobham’s announcement of a renewed bid, its chairman said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cobham said it would make a new 270 million pounds ($428.20 million) bid for Thrane & Thrane at the same 420 Danish crowns ($73.78) per share price it had offered and then withdrew in February.

“The results of the strategic review can be many, ranging form the company remaining more or less a stand-alone company to embarking on finding another owner or something in between,” Thrane & Thrane chairman of the board Morten Eldrup-Jorgensen told Reuters. “We have a very open mind on that outcome.”

“Our task on the board of directors is to act in the best interest of all the shareholders,” he said.

Eldrup-Jorgensen said the board would make its recommendation to shareholders once it had seen Cobham’s official offer, and in accordance with Danish rules requiring it to make such a recommendation by midway through the offer period.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.