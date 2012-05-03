FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cobham agrees raised bid for Thrane & Thrane
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 3, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Cobham agrees raised bid for Thrane & Thrane

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - British aero electronics group Cobham has agreed to buy Danish rival Thrane & Thrane after its increased offer of 275 million pounds ($445.6 million) was accepted by the board of the satellite communications equipment maker.

“Thrane & Thrane shareholders will be offered 435 Danish crowns ($76.91) in cash for each Thrane & Thrane share, an increase of 15 Danish crowns per share over Cobham’s offer announced on April 10, 2012,” the British company said in a statement on Thursday.

Cobham last month renewed its initial 420 Danish crowns ($74.26) per share bid for Thrane after some investors warmed to a previoulsy rejected proposal.

The British company said its revised offer takes into account the dividend Thrane would have declared for the year to the end of April, 2012.

“We believe that this is an outstanding opportunity to bring together two world-class, highly complementary, commercially focused SATCOM businesses and is in line with our aim of prioritising investment that will bring more balance between our defence/security and commercial markets,” said Cobham chairman John Devaney.

Cobham said its offer represented a premium of 48 percent to the closing price of Thrane & Thrane shares on Feb. 24, the last trading day before Thrane said it had received a takeover bid.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.