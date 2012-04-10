Cobham says offer for Thrane & Thrane full and fair

COPENHAGEN, April 10 (Reuters) - British aero electronics group Cobham said on Tuesday its 270 million pounds ($428.20 million) bid for Danish rival Thrane & Thrane was “full and fair” and it would not pay more for it.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cobham announced a renewed takeover offer for satellite and radio communications equipment maker Thrane & Thrane of 420 Danish crowns ($73.78) per share, the same price it had offered in February but subsequently withdrew.

“The offer is full and fair,” Chief Financial Officer Warren Tucker said in a conference call for analysts. “We won’t be buying shares at above the 420 (crowns) level.”