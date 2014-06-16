FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone launches buyout offer on Italy's Cobra at 1.49 euros
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#New Issues News
June 16, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Vodafone launches buyout offer on Italy's Cobra at 1.49 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 16 (Reuters) - Vodafone Global Enterprise will offer 1.49 euros a share to buy out shareholders in Cobra Automotive Technologies, in a deal valuing the Italian auto security systems group at around 145 million euros ($197 million).

Cobra’s majority shareholder Intek Group said in a statement it had agreed to tender its 51.4 percent stake in Cobra for 74.3 million euros ($101 million).

Shares in Cobra closed on Friday at 0.987 euros each and the offer price represents a 50.9 percent premium compared to that level.

Vodafone Global Enterprises aims to gain control of at least 95 percent of Cobra’s capital, Intek said.

Vodafone Global Enterprise is part of the Vodafone Group and specialises in global communications services for multinational companies. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.