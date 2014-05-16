FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coca-Cola HBC Q1 loss widens, expectations unchanged
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
May 16, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Coca-Cola HBC Q1 loss widens, expectations unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) -

* Coca-cola hbc ag - fy expectations unchanged despite challenging quarter

* Coca cola hbc ag - net sales revenue (eur m) 1,331.1, -7 percent

* Coca cola hbc ag - q1 comparable net loss * (eur m) (35.8) versus (15.9)

* Coca cola hbc ag - comparable eps (eur ) (0.10) versus (0.04)

* Coca cola hbc ag - volume decline due to easter phasing, value-accretive volume initiatives and country-specific issues

* Coca cola hbc ag - action to fully mitigate higher than expected foreign exchange headwind Source text for Eikon:

