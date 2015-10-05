FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU ruling on European Coca-Cola bottlers merger due by Nov. 9
October 5, 2015

EU ruling on European Coca-Cola bottlers merger due by Nov. 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - European Union competition regulators will rule by Nov. 9 whether to approve a plan by three Coca-Cola bottlers in Europe to merge their businesses to deal better with industry challenges.

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Coca-Cola Iberian Partners (CCIP) and Coca-Cola’s German bottling business plans to create the world’s largest independent bottler of Coke drinks by net revenue.

The European Commission could clear the merger with or without conditions in its preliminary review or launch an extensive investigation if the companies are not able to counter their concerns. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by David Evans)

