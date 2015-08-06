FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Coca-Cola bottlers agree to 3-way combination
August 6, 2015 / 11:40 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Coca-Cola bottlers agree to 3-way combination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to “EBITDA” from “operating earnings”, paragraph 2)

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Enterprises, a European soft drink bottler, is to combine with Coca-Cola Iberian Partners (CCIP) and the German bottling business of Coca-Cola Co, the companies said on Thursday, creating the world’s largest independent bottler of Coke drinks with business in 13 countries.

The new company, to be called Coca-Cola European Partners, will have annual revenue of $12.6 billion and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $2.1 billion.

CCE’s shareholders will own 48 percent of the company, with CCIP’s shareholders owning 34 percent. Coca-Cola, the world’s largest soft drink maker, will own 18 percent.

The new company will be publicly traded on the Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange and the Madrid Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely)

