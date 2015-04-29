FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Coke Femsa profit slips on declining drink sales
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Coke Femsa profit slips on declining drink sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on revenue, sales volume)

MEXICO CITY, April 29 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Femsa, Latin America’s largest Coke bottler, on Wednesday reported that first-quarter profit fell 5 percent as it sold less of the carbonated drink and other beverages across the region.

Profit fell to 2.194 billion pesos ($144 million) from 2.310 billion pesos in the first quarter of last year.

Revenue dropped 11.2 percent to 34.37 billion pesos. The company said revenue would have increased 3.2 percent from the same period last year, excluding foreign-exchange fluctuations from Venezuela business.

Still, Coke Femsa sold less drinks compared to the year-earlier quarter, particularly in Mexico and Brazil, and total sales volume dipped 1 percent.

A bright spot was the pickup in sales of bottled water. Sales of water in large volumes, as well as other still beverages, also slowed.

The company has been trying to offset declining Coke sales by increasing sales of juices, water and other drinks. ($1 = 15.2610 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.