February 23, 2016 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Revenue increase nudges Mexico's Coke Femsa quarterly profit higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on revenue)

MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Femsa, Latin America’s biggest Coke bottler, said on Tuesday that its fourth-quarter profit rose 1.5 percent, helped by higher revenue and slightly lower debt servicing costs.

The company reported a profit of 3.121 billion pesos ($181 million), compared with 3.075 billion pesos a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3 percent to 40.742 billion pesos, the company said.

Coke Femsa, which operates across Latin America and also in the Philippines, reported a slight drop in debt servicing costs to 2 billion pesos from 2.1 billion pesos.

$1 = 17.2120 pesos at end December Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
