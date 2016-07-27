FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CORRECTED-Mexican bottler Coke Femsa's profit falls 25 pct
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Mexican bottler Coke Femsa's profit falls 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name to Coke Femsa in headline, removes convenience store reference)

July 27 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Femsa, Latin America's largest Coke bottler, reported a 25 percent fall in second-quarter profit, hurt by lower margins and higher raw material costs.

The company said its profit fell to 2 billion Mexican pesos ($106 million) in the quarter, from 2.67 billion pesos a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to 39.93 billion pesos from 36.55 billion pesos.

$1 = 18.81 Mexican pesos Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Christine Murray; Editing by Maju Samuel

