CORRECTED-Mexican bottler Coke Femsa's profit falls 25 pct

July 27 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Femsa, Latin America's largest Coke bottler, reported a 25 percent fall in second-quarter profit, hurt by lower margins and higher raw material costs.

The company said its profit fell to 2 billion Mexican pesos ($106 million) in the quarter, from 2.67 billion pesos a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to 39.93 billion pesos from 36.55 billion pesos.