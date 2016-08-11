FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coca-Cola HBC sales fall on cool weather, economic uncertainty
August 11, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Coca-Cola HBC sales fall on cool weather, economic uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported lower revenue for the first half of the year hurt by unseasonably cool weather in Europe and economic problems in other markets, it said on Thursday.

The company, which bottles Coca-Cola drinks in 28 countries including Russia and Nigeria, said net sales revenue fell 3.4 percent to 3.04 billion euros ($3.4 billion), slightly below analysts' average estimate of 3.06 billion, according to Barclays analysts.

Excluding the impact of currency fluctuations, revenue rose 2.4 percent, helped by price increases and the company selling more drinks in markets including Nigeria and Romania.

Comparable earnings per share were 0.42 euros, up 6.9 percent from year earlier period.

$1 = 0.8957 euros Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Susan Thomas

