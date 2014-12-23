FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coke to cut up to 2,000 jobs in coming weeks - WSJ
December 23, 2014

Coke to cut up to 2,000 jobs in coming weeks - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co plans to cut 1,000-2,000 jobs globally in the coming weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources.

The company is also introducing stricter budgeting such as asking executives to swap limousines for taxis and canceled its Christmas party for Wall Street analysts, the report said. (on.wsj.com/1CCr0re)

Coke said in October that it was targeting $3 billion in cost savings by 2019, up from the $1 billion it announced in February.

Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

