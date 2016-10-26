(Repeats to attach story to alerts)
Oct 26 The Coca-Cola group in Japan and brewer
Kirin Holdings Co Ltd are near a deal for an
operational and capital partnership amid intense price
competition in the Japanese soft-drink market, the Nikkei
reported.
The deal could be inked as soon as this year, the newspaper
reported.
The companies are looking at cross-holding shares in the new
entity to be formed by the merger of Coca-Cola West and
Coca-Cola East Japan and in a unit of Kirin Holdings,
Kirin Beverage, the Japanese daily reported. s.nikkei.com/2dTj7db
They will cooperate on distribution, including jointly
shipping products to retail outlets and vending machines through
the deal, according to the Nikkei.
They will also jointly procure raw materials such as juices,
coffee beans and other materials, the report said.
No sales and marketing alliance is expected to be discussed,
but mutual supplying and joint product development are future
possibilities, the Nikkei reported.
Kirin earlier this month said it would take a minority stake
in privately held Brooklyn Brewery to help it expand its craft
beer offerings in Japan and Brazil.
Kirin was not immediately available for comment.
