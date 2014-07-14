REFILE-Coca-Cola venture buys into distributor in Lebanon

(Refiles with story slug, reference to Coca-Cola in headline)

ABU DHABI, July 14 (Reuters) - Aujan Coca-Cola Beverages Co (ACCBC), a venture between Coca-Cola Co and Saudi Arabia’s Aujan Industries, said it had acquired a majority stake in National Beverage Co, a maker and distributor of Coca-Cola and other drinks in Lebanon.

ACCBC bought the stake from Lebanon’s Transmed, a consumer products distributor, which will continue to own part of National Beverage Co, the company said on Monday. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Andrew Torchia)