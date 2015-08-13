CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Coca-Cola names Quincey COO, raising succession question

(Corrects spelling of Muhtar Kent in second paragraph)

By Anjali Athavaley

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co named James Quincey president and chief operating officer, a management shake-up that prompted questions of whether Quincey is now positioned to one day take the helm of the world’s largest soda maker.

Quincey, 50, is a 19-year veteran of the company and most recently served as president of Coke’s Europe group. The COO role has not been filled since CEO Muhtar Kent left the role in 2008.

Coke also said that company veteran Ahmet Bozer, who had been widely seen as a possible successor to Kent, will retire. Bozer, 55, executive vice president and president of Coca-Cola International, will stay on as an adviser until March, the company said on Thursday.

The announcement means that Quincey could succeed Kent, 62, who was elected CEO in 2008. Under the new management structure, the heads of Coke’s international businesses, as well as Irial Finan, president of bottling investments, and Sandy Douglas, who oversees North America, will report to Quincey.

“We believe this structure will allow Kent to focus more on longer-term strategy across the entire Coke system versus day-to-day operations,” said Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog in a note.

“Given Quincey’s favorable regard in the organization and relatively young age, we believe this new role potentially positions him to become (Coke‘s) next CEO.”

In a conference call with reporters, Kent declined to speculate on succession plans but said the board unanimously supported Quincey’s appointment.

Quincey was instrumental in leading the negotiations for the recently proposed merger of Coke’s bottlers Coca-Cola Enterprises, Coca-Cola Iberian Partners and the German bottling business to form Coca-Cola European Partners Plc.

The proposed deal, valued at 28 billion euros ($31 billion), will make Coca-Cola European Partners the world’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottler based on net revenues.

“Given Quincey’s global background and significant deal experience, we can’t help but wonder if (Coke) will accelerate growth through stepped-up acquisitions,” Herzog said in the note.

In 2012, the beverage giant announced a new operating structure, dividing its global business into three main units and giving possible CEO successors Bozer and Steve Cahillane, who ran the North American bottling operations, much larger roles.

Cahillane left in 2013 in another reorganization.

The company’s shares were little changed at $41.29 in early trading.