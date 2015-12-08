Coca-Cola appoints Hendrik Steckhan to lead U.S. operations-WSJ

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co has appointed Hendrik Steckhan as president of its U.S. operations and named Stuart Kronauge and Ivan Pollard as co-heads of U.S. marketing, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Steckhan has been serving as president of Coca-Cola’s German business since 2010 and has also worked as president and general manager of Coca-Cola North America’s sparkling brands business unit.

Kronauge and Pollard will take over from former North American marketing chief Wendy Clark, who is leaving to head advertising agency DDB Worldwide’s North American business from January.

Coca-Cola was not immediately available for comment on the WSJ report. (on.wsj.com/1m8XJlx) (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)