FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coca-Cola appoints Hendrik Steckhan to lead U.S. operations-WSJ
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2015 / 8:22 PM / 2 years ago

Coca-Cola appoints Hendrik Steckhan to lead U.S. operations-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co has appointed Hendrik Steckhan as president of its U.S. operations and named Stuart Kronauge and Ivan Pollard as co-heads of U.S. marketing, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Steckhan has been serving as president of Coca-Cola’s German business since 2010 and has also worked as president and general manager of Coca-Cola North America’s sparkling brands business unit.

Kronauge and Pollard will take over from former North American marketing chief Wendy Clark, who is leaving to head advertising agency DDB Worldwide’s North American business from January.

Coca-Cola was not immediately available for comment on the WSJ report. (on.wsj.com/1m8XJlx) (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.