FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Coca-Cola appoints Hendrik Steckhan to lead U.S. operations
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Coca-Cola appoints Hendrik Steckhan to lead U.S. operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes source to company memo from WSJ, adds details)

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co will appoint Hendrik Steckhan as president of its U.S. operations and named Stuart Kronauge and Ivan Pollard as co-heads of U.S. marketing, according to an internal memo.

Steckhan most recently served as president of Coca-Cola’s North American still beverages unit, before which he led the company’s German business from 2010 to 2014.

He has also worked as president and general manager of Coca-Cola North America’s sparkling brands business unit.

Kronauge and Pollard will take over from former North American marketing chief Wendy Clark, who is leaving to head advertising agency DDB Worldwide’s North American business from January.

Kronauge will oversee marketing of the Coca-Cola trademark, Sprite and flavors, glaceau, water, tea and coffee products, according to the memo.

Pollard will be responsible for content, connections, investments, assets and portfolio strategy and innovations.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.