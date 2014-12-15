Coca Cola says sees steady 2015 growth, adjusted for currency

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Coca Cola Co said Monday that it does not expect its earnings per share growth in 2015 to be “significantly different” from 2014, when adjusted for currency, as the company struggles to grow amid lackluster demand for soda.

The forecast comes after Coca-Cola Co announced cost-cutting measures in October and a timeline for selling its bottling operations. The company said then that it expected to miss its long-term earnings growth target in 2014, due in part to currency fluctuations.

For 2014, Coke has said it expects full year earnings per share growth of 4 percent to 5 percent, when adjusted for currency.