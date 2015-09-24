Coca-Cola considers selling nine bottling plants

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co said its Coca-Cola Refreshments bottling unit was considering selling nine of its production facilities to three independent bottlers to reduce costs.

The production facilities have an estimated net book value of $380 million, and the sale is expected to take place between 2016 and 2018, Coca-Cola said on Thursday.

The facilities will be bought by Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United and Swire Coca-Cola USA, the company said. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)