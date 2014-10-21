FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Coca-Cola Co profit falls; company expands cost-cutting
#Market News
October 21, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Coca-Cola Co profit falls; company expands cost-cutting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes date in dateline to Oct 21 from Oct 20)

By Anjali Athavaley

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co said that its quarterly profit fell 14 percent and that it was expanding cost-cutting initiatives as carbonated beverage volumes in North America declined.

The world’s largest beverage maker said that net income for its third quarter ended Sept. 26 was $2.1 billion, or 48 cents a share, down from $2.4 billion, or 54 cents a share from a year earlier.

Coke said it was targeting an annual savings of $3 billion per year by 2019 through an expansion of its productivity initiatives. The company also said that it would refranchise the majority of its company-owned North American bottling territories by the end of 2017 and a substantial portion of the remaining territories no later than 2020.

Reporting by Anjali Athavaley

