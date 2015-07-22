FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coke profit jumps, helped by price increases
July 22, 2015 / 11:40 AM / 2 years ago

Coke profit jumps, helped by price increases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co reported a 20 percent jump in quarterly profit as it raised prices in North America to offset the impact of a stronger dollar, which reduced the value of sales from overseas markets.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $3.11 billion, or 71 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 3, from $2.60 billion, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $12.16 billion from $12.57 billion. The company gets about 41 percent of sales from international markets. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

