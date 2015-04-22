FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coca-Cola reports revenue growth for first time in nine quarters
April 22, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Coca-Cola reports revenue growth for first time in nine quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co reported a rise in revenue for the first time in nine quarters, helped by a 6 percent rise in revenue from North America, its biggest market.

The world’s largest beverage maker’s shares rose 2.3 percent to $41.70 in premarket trade on Wednesday.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $1.56 billion, or 35 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 3, from $1.62 billion, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue rose 1.3 percent to $10.71 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

