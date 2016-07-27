FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Coca-Cola quarterly revenue drops 5.1 pct
July 27, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

Coca-Cola quarterly revenue drops 5.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co reported a 5.1 percent drop in quarterly revenue, citing "difficult external conditions" in many of its emerging and developing markets, including China and Argentina.

However, net income attributable to shareholders rose to $3.45 billion, or 79 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 1 from $3.11 billion, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's net operating revenue fell to $11.54 billion from $12.16 billion, the fifth straight quarter of decline.

Coca-Cola also said it signed letters of intent with two U.S. bottlers to expand distribution areas in two states. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
