10 months ago
Coca-Cola quarterly revenue falls 7 pct
October 26, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

Coca-Cola quarterly revenue falls 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co reported a 7 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by high levels of inflation in certain Latin American countries and divestitures of some bottling business.

The company said net income attributable to its shareholders fell to $1.05 billion, or 24 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.45 billion, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue fell to $10.63 billion from $11.43 billion a year earlier, the sixth straight quarter of decline. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D'Silva)

