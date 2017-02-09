Feb 9 Coca-Cola Co reported a 6 percent drop in quarterly revenue, the seventh straight drop, hurt by high levels of inflation in certain Latin American countries and as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside the United States.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders fell to $550 million, or 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.24 billion, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

The fourth quarter included a $919 million charge related to the refranchising of some of the company's bottling operations in North America.

Net operating revenue fell to $9.41 billion from $10 billion.