BRIEF-American Tower announces completion of redemption of outstanding 7.25% senior notes
* American Tower Corporation announces completion of redemption of all outstanding 7.25% senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Coca-Cola Co reported a 6 percent drop in quarterly revenue, the seventh straight drop, hurt by high levels of inflation in certain Latin American countries and as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside the United States.
Net income attributable to the company's shareholders fell to $550 million, or 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.24 billion, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
The fourth quarter included a $919 million charge related to the refranchising of some of the company's bottling operations in North America.
Net operating revenue fell to $9.41 billion from $10 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Acasti Pharma announces pricing for its public offering of units
* Hospitality Properties Trust announces notification for repurchase of 3.80% convertible senior notes at option of holders