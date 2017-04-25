FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coca-Cola's profit plunges 20 pct on bottling refranchising costs
April 25, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 4 months ago

Coca-Cola's profit plunges 20 pct on bottling refranchising costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co reported a 20 percent drop in quarterly profit, largely weighed down by higher costs related to refranchising its North America bottling operations.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders fell to $1.18 billion, or 27 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.48 billion, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 11.3 percent to $9.12 billion, declining for the eighth straight quarter. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

