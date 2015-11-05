FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC sales revenue down on currency headwinds
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 5, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC sales revenue down on currency headwinds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Soft drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC posted on Thursday a 2.7 percent drop in net sales revenues in the third quarter year-on-year, hurt by adverse currency movements in Russia and other markets.

The European company, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola drinks in 28 countries, said net sales revenue came in at 1.77 billion euros ($1.92 billion) in the third quarter, down from 1.82 billion euro in the same period a year ago.

Several initiatives the bottler took in the first half and good weather boosted sales volume, which grew 5.4 percent in the quarter year-on-year to 577 million unit cases.

Coca-Cola HBC was confident volume would continue growing for the rest of the year.

$1 = 0.9222 euros Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
