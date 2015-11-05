Drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC sales revenue down on currency headwinds

ATHENS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Soft drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC posted on Thursday a 2.7 percent drop in net sales revenues in the third quarter year-on-year, hurt by adverse currency movements in Russia and other markets.

The European company, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola drinks in 28 countries, said net sales revenue came in at 1.77 billion euros ($1.92 billion) in the third quarter, down from 1.82 billion euro in the same period a year ago.

Several initiatives the bottler took in the first half and good weather boosted sales volume, which grew 5.4 percent in the quarter year-on-year to 577 million unit cases.

Coca-Cola HBC was confident volume would continue growing for the rest of the year.