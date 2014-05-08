FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coca-Cola to close two Russian juice plants
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2014 / 9:35 AM / 3 years ago

Coca-Cola to close two Russian juice plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 8 (Reuters) - The Coca-Cola Co said on Thursday it would close two of its four juice plants in Russia to optimize capacity in a shrinking market.

The company will close two plants run by its Nidan unit on June 1 and transfer some of their capacity to the other juice unit, Multon, before the year-end, spokesman Vladimir Kravtsov told Reuters.

The plants being closed are located in Novosibirsk in Siberia and in the Moscow region.

“The juice market fell by 5 percent last year and the performance of Nidan was worse than the market,” said Kravtsov, adding the company had been considering the move for some time and made the closure decision last year.

Coca-Cola bought Nidan, then the fourth-biggest juice maker in Russia, in 2010 for $276 million. Multon, which it acquired in 2005, has two plants with a combined production capacity of more than 790 million litres a year. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Additional reporting and writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.