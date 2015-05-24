Coca-Cola extends partnership with Speedway through 2020

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co has extended its partnership with Speedway Motorsports Inc through 2020, renewing Coca-Cola’s status as the official beverage provider for seven Speedway Motorsports facilities.

The agreement also renewed the beverage maker’s title sponsorship of the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR racing event, which is scheduled to begin later on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

Representatives for Coca-Cola and Speedway Motorsports did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)