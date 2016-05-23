FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Production of Coke halted in Venezuela for lack of sugar
May 23, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

Production of Coke halted in Venezuela for lack of sugar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - The Venezuelan bottler of Coca-Cola has halted production of sugar-sweetened beverage due to a lack of sugar, a Coca-Cola Co spokeswoman said on Monday.

Venezuela is in the midst of a deep recession, and spontaneous demonstrations and looting have become more common amid worsening food shortages, frequent power cuts and the world's highest inflation.

Production of sugar-sweetened drinks has stopped, but output of diet drinks such as Coca-Cola light and other zero-sugar beverages continued, spokeswoman Kerry Tressler wrote by email. The local bottler, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB, said it would issue a statement later on Monday.

"Sugar suppliers in Venezuela have informed us that they will temporarily cease operations due to a lack of raw materials," Tressler added. (Reporting by Peter Henderson in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)

