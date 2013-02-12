FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coca Cola-exec comments
February 12, 2013 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Coca Cola-exec comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Coca-Cola Co : * Coca-cola co CEO says expects economic volatility to extend through

2013 - conf call * Coca-cola co CEO says ”while 2013 will once again be a year of

challenges, we are confident that we will continue to generate consistent

quality growth” * Coca-cola co CFO sees $100 million to $125 million devaluation loss in

Q1 related to monetary assets held in venezuela * Coca-cola co CFO says foreign exchange will be a 4 percent headwind in Q1

2013 * Coca-cola co CFO says the impact on full-year 2013 results from foreign

exchange will range from neutral to a 1 percent hit, versus prior view of

even before the devaluation of the venezuelan currency

