FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coca-Cola announces five-part benchmark bond
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

Coca-Cola announces five-part benchmark bond

Mike Gambale

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (IFR) - The Coca-Cola Co, rated Aa3, AA-/A+, announced a new five-part benchmark US dollar bond on Tuesday, sources on the deal told IFR.

The drinks giant is coming to market with a three-year fixed rate note and three-year floater, as well as fixed-rate tenors of five, seven and 10 years.

Initial price thoughts have been set in the area of Treasuries plus 35bps, 50-55bp, 70bp and 80bp for the fixed rate tranches in maturity order. Guidance on the three-year floater is Libor plus the equivalent spread on the three-year fixed.

It is Coca-Cola’s first appearance in the US dollar bond market since February, when it raised USD2.5 billion in a three-part transaction.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are joint bookrunners on the new bond.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.