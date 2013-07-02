Investor Diller penalized for Coke securities buy -U.S. Justice

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it had reached a proposed settlement with Barry Diller related to allegations that the investor violated antitrust notification requirements when he acquired voting securities of Coca-Cola Co.

Diller will pay a $480,000 civil penalty for the alleged violation, the Justice Department said in a statement announcing the settlement’s filing in federal court.

Diller is chairman of media conglomerate IAC/InterActivecorp . (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)