Coke, Ford, Heinz, Nike, P&G in plant plastics use

June 5 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co, Ford Motor Co, H.J. Heinz Co, Nike Inc and Procter & Gamble Co said on Tuesday they formed a group to accelerate the development and use of plant-based plastic.

The collaboration builds on Coke’s “plant bottle” packaging technology, which is partially made from plant materials. Heinz has already licensed the technology from Coke for some Heinz ketchup bottles.

All the companies use the plastic PET, or polyethylene terephthalate, in products ranging from plastic bottles, clothing, shoes and automotive fabric and carpet.