Coca-Cola exploring offer for F&N beverage unit-report
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 5 years ago

Coca-Cola exploring offer for F&N beverage unit-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co, the world’s largest soft-drinks maker, is exploring a bid for the beverage unit of Singapore’s Fraser and Neave Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing several people with knowledge of the matter.

The unit, which includes F&N’s dairy and soft-drinks businesses, may be worth as much as $3 billion, two of the people told Bloomberg.

Coca-Cola hasn’t made a decision and is waiting to see what other suitors do, Bloomberg said citing another anonymous person.

Kent Landers, a spokesman for Coca-Cola, told Reuters he couldn’t comment on market speculation.

