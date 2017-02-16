Coca-Cola HBC lifts full-year profit on lower revenue

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Soft drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported higher full-year profit on Thursday, helped by price increases and cost cuts, though revenue was pulled lower by currency fluctuations and weakness in Russia.

The company, which bottles, sells and distributes Coca-Cola drinks in 28 countries mostly in Europe, said net sales revenue for 2016 fell 2 percent to 6.2 billion euros ($6.58 billion) while comparable earnings per share rose 12.5 percent to 0.97 euros. ($1 = 0.9427 euros) (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by David Goodman)