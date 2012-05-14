FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coke testing mid-calorie versions of Sprite, Fanta
May 14, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

Coke testing mid-calorie versions of Sprite, Fanta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co is testing mid-calorie versions of its Sprite and Fanta soft drinks, the company confirmed on Monday.

News of the small test was first reported by beverage industry newsletter Beverage Digest.

“It’s a test that will explore the appeal of two new formulations in a small number of stores for a limited time so that we can learn more,” Coca-Cola spokesman Scott Williamson said.

Rival PepsiCo Inc recently rolled out a mid-calorie version of its flagship cola, called Pepsi Next.

