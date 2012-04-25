FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coca-Cola recommends two-for-one stock split
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

Coca-Cola recommends two-for-one stock split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co’s board of directors recommended a two-for-one stock split on Wednesday, the first split in 16 years.

The split reflects the board’s confidence in the long-term growth and financial performance of the company, according to Chief Executive Muhtar Kent.

“A stock split reflects our desire to share value with an ever-growing number of people and organizations around the world,” Kent said in a statement.

The split, which would double the number of outstanding shares to 11.2 billion, is subject to approval by shareholders. They will vote on it at a special meeting planned for July 10.

If approved, the new shares would be distributed on or around Aug. 10, Coke said.

This would be the 11th split in the stock’s 92-year history. One share of stock purchased for $40 in 1919 would be worth about $9.8 million today, with all dividends reinvested annually, the company said.

In early New York Stock Exchange trading, Coca-Cola shares rose 0.5 percent to $74.49.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.