FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Coke to boost India investment by $3 bln
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 12:36 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Coke to boost India investment by $3 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Investment on top of $2 bln announced in November

* Plans to invest $30 bln globally with bottlers

NEW DELHI, June 26 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co announced a further $3 billion in investment in India over the next eight years on Tuesday as the world’s biggest soft drinks maker seeks to expand in a country where its flagship brand trails rival Pepsi.

The investment by Coca-Cola and its bottlers, on top of a $2 billion five-year plan announced in November, will hearten Indian officials who are trying to restore investor confidence after growth fell to a nine-year low in the first quarter.

Coca-Cola’s announcement comes days after Swedish retailer IKEA, the world’s largest furniture maker, said it would invest 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) to open 25 stores in Asia’s third-largest economy over 15 to 20 years.

“We have increased the investment here because we think, there’s potential here to stay ahead of the curve,” Coca-Cola Chairman and Chief Executive Muhtar Kent told reporters in the Indian capital.

Coca-Cola and its bottlers have spent some $2 billion since the company returned to India in 1993 after pulling out in 1977 when a government ruling would have forced it to share its secret formula.

Coca-Cola lags rival PepsiCo’s brand Pepsi in India’s $10 billion beverages market and it has been trying to aggressively raise its market share - cutting some prices in the summer season for the first time since 2003.

“The brand that has been doing well for Coca-Cola is Thums Up,” said an analyst with a foreign brokerage, who did not wish to be named, referring to a local cola brand owned by the Atlanta-based company.

Kent said Coca-Cola, which also sells brands such as Minute Maid juices and Nestea, was on track to meet its target of doubling its business in a decade with global investment alongside its bottlers of $30 billion in the next five years.

Shares in Coca-Cola closed down 0.23 percent at $74.77 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.