Coca-Cola to re-align operations in South West Asia
September 13, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Coca-Cola to re-align operations in South West Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co said on Thursday it will re-align its operations in South West Asia and make India, a key growth market, a separate operating region.

The change will be effective Oct. 1, the company said in a statement.

The juices business, a high-growth segment, will remain with the South West Asia region, which will now comprise Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives, the statement added.

In November 2011, Coca-Cola said it will invest $2 billion over the next five years and $5 billion by 2020 in India.

