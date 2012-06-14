FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coca-Cola plans expansion into Myanmar
June 14, 2012 / 9:20 PM / in 5 years

Coca-Cola plans expansion into Myanmar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co said on Thursday that it plans to operate in Myanmar as soon as the U.S. government allows companies to invest there, a move expected imminently.

The world’s largest soft drink maker has not done business in the Southeast Asian nation of 54.6 million since 1960. Myanmar is one of three countries where Coca-Cola does not operate. The other two are North Korea and Cuba.

Coke also said it will donate $3 million to a non-governmental organization for the promotion of women’s empowerment in the country.

