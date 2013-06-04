FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Coca-Cola to begin first local production in Myanmar in decades
June 4, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Coca-Cola to begin first local production in Myanmar in decades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - The Coca-Cola Co said on Tuesday it will begin production in Myanmar as part of a planned $200 million investment in the Asian country.

The new facility is the first to locally bottle Coca-Cola in more than six decades and follows the U.S. company’s re-entry into Myanmar last year.

Following the lifting of U.S. sanctions against Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, Coca-Cola said it became one of the first U.S. companies to be granted an investment permit under Myanmar’s new Foreign Investment Law.

