Coca-Cola profit falls 8 pct
#Market News
April 15, 2014 / 11:45 AM / 3 years ago

Coca-Cola profit falls 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co reported an 8 percent fall in quarterly net earnings after a decline in volumes in Europe and the sale of its bottling operations in Brazil.

The company’s net income attributable to shareholders fell to $1.62 billion, or 36 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 28 from $1.75 billion, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 44 cents per share.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $10.58 billion.

The company said that while global sales volumes rose 2 percent in the quarter, volumes fell 4 percent in Europe. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore)

