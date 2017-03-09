PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HANOI, March 9 Coca-Cola Co is planning to invest an additional $285 million in Vietnam, state media reported, quoting the company's general director for the country.
The beverage maker's decision highlights its interest in the Vietnam market and may put pressure on its competitors.
With this investment, Coca-Cola's total investment in the country will reach $1 billion.
Coca-Cola officials were not immediately available for comments. (Reporting by My Pham; Editing my Vyas Mohan)
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------