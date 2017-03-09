HANOI, March 9 Coca-Cola Co is planning to invest an additional $285 million in Vietnam, state media reported, quoting the company's general director for the country.

The beverage maker's decision highlights its interest in the Vietnam market and may put pressure on its competitors.

With this investment, Coca-Cola's total investment in the country will reach $1 billion.

Coca-Cola officials were not immediately available for comments. (Reporting by My Pham; Editing my Vyas Mohan)