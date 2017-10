Dec 18 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Enterprises said its 2012 earnings will be at the high end of its forecast, and that it expects a 10 percent growth in earnings-per-share for 2013, excluding the impact of movements in foreign exchange rates.

The company had forecast earnings of between $2.20 and $2.24 per share for the year ending Dec. 31.

Coca-Cola Enterprises also authorized a new $1.5 billion share buyback program.