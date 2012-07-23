Coke Enterprises profit falls

July 23 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc reported lower quarterly earnings on Monday, hurt by cool weather in Europe and the strengthening U.S. dollar.

The bottler of Coca-Cola drinks said net income was $205 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared to $246 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $2.21 billion from $2.41 billion a year earlier.

The company does all its business in Europe, so the strengthening of the U.S. dollar reduces the value of its revenue and profit.