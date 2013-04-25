FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Coke Enterprises profit falls, won't buy German bottler
April 25, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Coke Enterprises profit falls, won't buy German bottler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc reported lower quarterly earnings on Thursday and said it would not exercise its right to acquire Coca-Cola Co’s German bottling operations.

Net income was $61 million, or 21 cents per share, in the first quarter, down from $109 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 39 cents per share.

The company said its right to buy the German bottling business from Coca-Cola will expire on May 25, after the companies agreed not to move forward with a transaction.

Instead, Coke Enterprises said it would increase its share repurchases, forecasting about $1 billion in buybacks for 2013.

For the full year, the company said it expects earnings per share to grow 11 percent to 12 percent and net sales to grow in a low to mid-single-digit percentage range.

