MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Coca-Cola Femsa said on Wednesday that if its planned acquisition of a controlling stake in Coca-Cola Co operations in Philippines succeeds it will open the doors to other markets in Asia.

The company, a joint venture of Coca-Cola Co and Mexico’s Femsa, added that while there are limited purchase chances left in Latin America, it will continue to tread the region for opportunities.