UPDATE 1-Mexico's Coca-Cola FEMSA says 1st-qtr profit rises
April 26, 2012 / 9:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Coca-Cola FEMSA says 1st-qtr profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 profit 2.636 blns pesos vs 2.199 bln pesos yr ago

* Revenue up 29.7 pct

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Coca-Cola Femsa , the world’s biggest Coke bottler, said on Thursday its first-quarter profit rose 19.9 percent, helped by a jump in sales and its recent acquisitions.

The company, a joint venture between Mexican retail company Femsa and The Coca-Cola Co, said its first-quarter profit rose to 2.636 billion pesos ($205 million) from 2.199 billion pesos a year earlier.

Revenue rose 29.7 percent to 33.54 billion pesos.

The company went on an acquisition spree last year and its purchase of smaller bottlers Grupo Tampico and Grupo Cimsa helped boost sales.

The company’s shares closed down 0.57 percent at 139.97 pesos.

