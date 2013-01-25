FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Coca-Cola FEMSA closes on Philippines deal
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2013 / 1:40 AM / in 5 years

Mexico's Coca-Cola FEMSA closes on Philippines deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Coca-Cola FEMSA said on Thursday that it had closed on its $688.5 million acquisition of a 51 percent stake in Coca-Cola Co’s Philippines bottling operations, part of a recent shopping spree to expand its global footprint.

Coca-Cola FEMSA will have the option to acquire the remaining 49 percent of Coca-Cola Bottlers Philippines Inc (CCBPI) at any time during the next seven years.

Earlier this month, Coca-Cola FEMSA said it had agreed to buy Grupo Yoli, the maker of a popular lime-flavored soft drink, in a deal valued around $700 million in which the Coke giant will pay with shares and absorb debt.

In May last year, the company closed the acquisition of the drinks unit of Mexico’s Grupo Fomento Queretano in a $501 million deal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.